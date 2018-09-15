Mine minister says Iran to break gold production record

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said Sat. that Iran has recently registered an annual production of 90 million tons of iron ore and 220,000 tons of copper cathode.

“This year we will hit a record high with delivering on 10 tons of gold production,” he asserted.

Shariatmadari made the remarks on the sidelines of the annual general assembly of IMIDRO (Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization) on Saturday.

He added that in addition to the 400 previously-discovered promising zones of mining, a new set of 200 promising zones has been reported and the configurations of these promising zones will be handed to investors to start explorations.

