Mining, mineral industry exports in 5 months up by 12%

The report put Iran’s export value of minerals in the first five months of the current year at over $4.418 billion, showing a considerable 12 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 25,479,240 tons of minerals were exported from the country (March 21-August 21, 2018), registering a significant 9.2 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, 1,751,179 tons of minerals were imported into the country, showing a significant 29 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

IRICA put the total imports value of minerals at over $1.466 billion from March 21-August 21, recording a significant 20.4 percent decrease as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Export of steel chain and relevant products in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21) at more than 4,483,830, showing a considerable 24 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the statistics, steel has accounted for 45 percent maximum share of minerals exported from the country in the same period.

