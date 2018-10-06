Mining sector not to take much damage from US sanctions

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will not lag behind in launching its mining projects, said Deputy Industry, Mines and Trade Minister in Mines and Mining Industries Jafar Sarghini, adding, “any company that has already withdrawn or intends to leave the country over US sanctions will be replaced by another company.”

The deputy industry minister noted Chinese and Russian companies as good alternatives to Western companies in this regard and said, “rest assured that Iran's mining projects will be the last projects that may encounter issues due to the US sanctions.”

He said mining projects in Iran rely more on domestic efforts, adding, “the resources in this sector are of the basic resources and the final products can be traded throughout the world.”

