Iran comprehensive trade system unveiled

This system includes Comprehensive Trade System, Goods Identification System, Integrated System for Warehousing Goods, Validation System and Credit Rating System (special of merchants and businesspersons) as well as Trade Credit Instructure.

Behnam Amiri Deputy E-Commerce Promotion Center of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade was the first speaker in the unveiling ceremony who said, “the aforementioned systems have been unveiled with the aim of facilitating trade and business processes in the country for merchants and businesspersons as well as controlling system to combat smuggling strategic goods and even fighting against systemaic corruption.”

With creating integration and economic coordination between organizations involved in the process of domestic and foreign trade, Comprehensive Trade System will lead to the promotion of interoperability of concerned organizations, he maintained.

By launching this comprehensive trade system, it is expected that trade and business activities will be accelerated considerably, Amiri opined.

Moreover, potential trade deficiencies and shortages will be prevented with the launch of this comprehensive trade system, he said, adding, “cases of hoarding goods can also be identified using this comprehensive system easily.”

In conclusion, he pointed to unveiling validation and credit rating systems and said, “exertion of stringent criteria for all merchants with the aim of reducing corruptions has bee cited as one of the main reasons behind prolongation of trade and business processes."

