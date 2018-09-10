Queiroz says verbal agreement with Iran concluded

Carlos Queiroz made the remarks on Monday in Iran-Uzbakistan pre-match press conference.

Queiroz said that although he has not yet signed a new contract with the Iranian federation, a verbal and firm agreement has been reached which will be soon inked.

The former Real Madrid coach was offered to take charge of other national teams, including Egypt.

FFIRI officials have repeatedly announced that Queiroz would remain Team Melli’s coach at least by the end of 2019 AFC Asian Cup which will be held in United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1.

Iran’s national football team will hold a friendly match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Tashkent where preparations for 2019 AFC Asian Cup begins for the Team Melli. The team eyes to claim the Asian title after 42 years.

