Queiroz appreciates inspirational words of Iran’s Leader

Carlos Queiroz made the remarks on Saturday on the sideline of Team Melli’s training session in Tehran.

“With the inspiration of his Excellency’s words, we want to keep going with our duties and our commitment to try our best in UAE. We don’t hide this we want to be champion, this is not easy but it is what we have in our arts.”

“With that inspiration for sure we are going to be united, strong, and try our best to bring more pride and happiness for the Iranian football and for the country,” he said, adding that the team didn’t find the opportunity to meet the Leader but “we want to thank him very much for his words.”

The Portuguese coach also appreciated the support and inspirational words of President Rouhani before the team’s departure to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

The Leader had hailed the performance of Team Melli in 2018 World Cup, saying, “you returned home victorious and proud. Well done. I wish for your further success.”

Also, President Rouhani met with the coaches and players of the team before the event.

Team Melli is preparing for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup which is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1. Queiroz’s men eye to claim the title for Iran after some 42 years.

