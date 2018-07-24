Zlatko Dalic, much too high a price for Iran

Dalic has recently claimed that he is the second best coach in the world and is worth more than $5 million annually. With Dalic’s stock now high, he has been linked with national teams including Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan and Egypt.

The 51-year-old Croatian coach has already said money is not a driving force for his decision; however, he refuses to accept lower pays, as he considers himself the second best in rank.

“Like it or not, I am the second best coach in the world. And this figure of $5 million per year for the second [best] coach in the world is too small,” Dalic told the42.ie.

“Look, money is important to everyone, but for me, it’s not my number one motive. I have two years left on my contract, and I can stay with the team for that long. But I said that after the tour of the United States [in March] that I made the decision to go.”

Croat coaches could be fruitful in instructing the Iranian football teams. Looking at what we’ve achieved with the Croats shows that they can be good for the Iranian teams.

Zlatko Kranjcar, who is leading Iran U23 football team at the moment, has won Iran league title with Sepahan and Branko Ivankovic led Persepolis to back-to-back titles in two previous seasons.

Late Tomislav Ivic is missed by the Iranian fans for having given his invaluable lessons to Team Melli’s players ahead of the 1998 World Cup.

Stanko Poklepovic took over Iran national football team in 1994 in a chaotic career, and made his impact in Azadegan League, leading Persepolis to two successive titles.

Croatian coaches’ good performance review could perhaps be a reason for Iranian football officials to consider hiring them for their football teams.

Slaven Bilic, now pundit for British ITV, is without a team since parting company with West Ham United. He has worked with the Croatia football team as well as Russian and Turkish clubs.

Carlos Queiroz has yet to extend his contract with Iran. It could be a good time for the authorities to reconsider the new options.

MNA/TT