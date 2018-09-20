  1. Sports
Iran football team stays as Asia’s best in latest FIFA ranking

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – According to the latest FIFA ranking released today, Iranian men's national football team has dropped one rung to 33rd on the world stage while still remaining above all other Asian teams.

The FIFA has announced its latest edition of world ranking for football which shows Iran has moved down one place to 33rd.

Iran has remained Asia’s top team with 1474 points, followed by Australia, Japan, and South Korea in the second, fourth and fifth places in Asia while standing in the 43rd, 54th and 55th in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

In the ranking of the best teams in the world, Belgium and France are jointly ranked first, while Brazil, Croatia, Uruguay, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark are in third to tenth places.

Slovenia has had the worst performance after dropping 6 rungs and standing in the 61st place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has improved to 34th, up five places up 5 places.

