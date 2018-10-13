Iran voices readiness to build military-focused hospital

Head of Health Department of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Hassan Araghizadeh, made the remarks at the 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine, currently underway at IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran from 12-15 October 2018.

The Congress is organized by International Committee on Military Medicine (ICMM), an international and intergovernmental organization consisting of more than one hundred states, established in 1921 to strengthen cooperation between the health services of the armed forces worldwide.

Araghizadeh added that the Congress is an attempt to share the martial and medical capabilities, used to save the life of people and military forces, with the delegations from 30 countries across the world, taking part in the event.

He noted the attendance of representatives from Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and Pacific in the Congress, saying the event will be the starting point for military medicine activities, the results of which will be shared with the participants at the end of the Congress.

He added that Iranian nurses and doctors had worked alongside soldiers during the Iraqi imposed war, and had always been at risk of chemical attacks.

He further stressed that Iran is ready to share its wartime experiences with other countries.

The 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine Congress focuses on the theme of “The Future Horizon of Military Medicine”, emphasizing the common goals of promoting medico-military scientific activities, and strengthening the bonds between medical services of Member States, not only in the Asia Pacific region, but also between all of the ICMM Member States around the world.

The main scientific topics of the Congress include CBRNE, psychology and cognitive science in military community, disaster management and military traumatology, and military medicine education and international collaborations.

The previous edition of the Congress was hosted by India.

