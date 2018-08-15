Iran, Russia ink MoU to enhance medical education

Bagher Larijani pointed to the education of a great number of Iranian students in the Russian Federation and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, Iranian and Russian health ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting health and medical education.”

Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation are neighbors and have made significant progress in many fields, he said, adding, “like universities of other countries, Russian universities and academic centers have been assessed according to the international ranking methods for education of Iranian university students.”

In this regard, a number of Russian universities are approved by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the new academic year, he observed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to the education of a number of Iranian students and graduates in Russia and said, “Russian medical universities should observe necessary standards approved by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.”

Under the contract inked between Iranian and Russian ministries of health, “we have called for more coordination and collaboration of Russian universities with the Iranian ones in the relevant field.”

