  1. Politics
4 September 2018 - 19:58

Iran FM spox rejects reports on sending arms to Lebanon

Iran FM spox rejects reports on sending arms to Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi rejected Tue. the US Fox News recent report that Iran has secret weapons-smuggling air routes to Lebanon.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi dismissed Fox News report that Iran has been smuggling arms to Lebanon through Iranian civil aviation company.

He stressed that “the publication of such false news has become a common occurrence in recent days and weeks, indicating the escalation of the psychological warfare waged by anti-Iran and hostile circles.”

Just last Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed as 'unfounded' and 'absurd' some earlier report by Reuters claiming that Iran had supplied some Shia groups in Iraq with missiles. 

KI/4394288

News Code 137460
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News