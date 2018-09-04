Iran FM spox rejects reports on sending arms to Lebanon

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Ghasemi dismissed Fox News report that Iran has been smuggling arms to Lebanon through Iranian civil aviation company.

He stressed that “the publication of such false news has become a common occurrence in recent days and weeks, indicating the escalation of the psychological warfare waged by anti-Iran and hostile circles.”

Just last Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed as 'unfounded' and 'absurd' some earlier report by Reuters claiming that Iran had supplied some Shia groups in Iraq with missiles.

