Sanctions 'a plaything' in hands of White House leaders

Imposing sanctions on other countries has been turned to a plaything in the hands of US leaders, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that these measures have consequences which negatively affect the United States’ economy, trading, and politics.

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan in Tehran.

Elsewhere, he described the performance of United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen in establishing Yemeni-Yemeni talks in Geneva as ‘poor’ and condemned Riyadh for not allowing the flight of Yemeni political delegation from Sana'a to Geneva.

Also, touching upon the joint Iran-Russia parliamentary commission, Amir-Abdollahian said that this commission is a new and successful experience which can facilitate boosting bilateral cooperation.

Dzhagaryan, for his part, said that Iran and Russia have many common stances and strategies in different domains, hoping that bilateral relations will be expanded more than ever.

Criticizing US policies in the international realm and in relation to the Yemen crisis, the Russian envoy highlighted that resolving this crisis requires cooperation among regional countries, especially Iran and Saudi Arabia.

