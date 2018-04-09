پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Mon 9 April 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Larijani meets with Russian counterpart in Tehran
TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, met on Monday in Tehran.
By: Maryam Kamyab
2018-04-09 14:58
Related News
Iran, Russia sign MoU on parliamentary coop.
Mehralizadeh Confers With Duma Deputy Chairman
Russian Duma head arrives in Tehran
Tags
Ali Larijani
Russia
State Duma