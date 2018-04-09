Pres. Rouhani says Iran-Russia coop. must go on till full security in Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the visiting the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, that Iran and Russia should continue their cooperation till establishment of full security in Syria.

"Bilateral, regional and international relations between Iran and Russia have been completely significant in recent years and today, there are very close, friendly relations between the two countries," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday after stating that Tehran and Moscow are on the path of strategic relations.

The Iranian President made the remarks on Monday while receiving the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, in Tehran.

President Rouhani referred to his 12 meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in recent years, and added, "Anytime we met, we have moved one step forward in deepening ties and cooperation."

Emphasizing the existing potentials for further cementing of relations, President Rouhani said, "The two countries have ample opportunities for cooperation in various fields such as peaceful energy, oil and gas and also economic and banking fields."

He also described establishment of trilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia with other countries of the region valuable and said, "Close relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia has been very effective for Syria and peace and security in the region and this cooperation must continue until full security in the region and Syria is achieved."

Tehran and Moscow are completely unanimous in many regional fields, he said, adding, "It is understandable for us that some Western countries are annoyed with Russia and are trying to make problems for this great power in the region and the world."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that bilateral, regional and international Tehran-Moscow relations are beneficial for the two nations and the world and the Iranian government is determined to develop and establish inclusive relations with Russia and the Islamic Consultative Assembly supports this decision," Mr. Rouhani continued.

He also emphasized the importance of deepening parliamentary relations between the two countries, saying, "The parliaments can have a very effective role in all fields of developing relations between Iran and Russia."

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said, "Russia's parliament legally supports the agreements and decisions made by the Presidents of the two countries for cementing relations."

He also said, "Iran and Russia are facing with common challenges in regional and international fields and we are determined to face them more united than past by drawing a roadmap."

