Iran-Russia inter-parl. commission meeting date announced

“Iranian and Russian parliamentary officials will meet on 5-6 September in Volgograd,” the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, was quoted by RIA Novosti as telling reporters on Saturday.

He added that a high-level inter-parliamentary commission will be held within the framework of the meeting.

The agreement to hold an inter-parliamentary commission meeting between Iran and Russia was reached last year and the composition of the commission’s members were reviewed during Volodin’s official visit to Tehran back in April.

During the April visit, Volodin and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani signed an MoU for the establishment of Iran-Russia joint parliamentary committee aimed at promotion of ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Volodin had said in July that the meeting would be held on 2-3 September, but he had maintained that the dates were liable to change.

