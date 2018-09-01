Rouhani extends gratitude to all Iranian athletes in 2018 Asian Games

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued a message, congratulating Iranian athletes and teams on ‘obtaining the best achievements and the most number of medals’ for Iran in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, which kicked off on August 18 and will wrap up tomorrow September 2.

The Iranian president praised the Iranian athletes for obtaining the highest number of medals compared to previous editions of Asian Games in these competitions, including 20 gold medals in team sports such as volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, and water polo, and individual sports such as wrestling, wushu, karate, taekwondo, cycling, weightlifting, athletics and table tennis, despite some exerted influence in announcing the results and the winners.

Rouhani also praised the Iranian athletes’ polite manners and their adherence to Islamic and national codes of conduct.

He especially extended his gratitude to Iranian sportswomen who shined in this edition of the Asian tournament and collected the highest number of medals while observing Islamic dress code.

The Iranian president further expressed his appreciation to all the people including coaches, managers and the sports officials for their part in the achievements.

At the end, Rouhani wished Iranian sports people more success and achievements in the future sports events.

Collecting a total of 62 (20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze) medals, Iran finished the Asian tournament in sixth place in the medals table, after China, Japan and South Korea, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

KI/4391301