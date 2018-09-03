Leader admires performance of Iranian athletes in 2018 Asian Games

Addressing the medalists of Iran in this edition of Asian Games, the leader writes, “I congratulate all of you and appreciate your efforts.”

“You made Iranian people happy and brought glory to our proud flag,” he adds.

The 18th edition of 2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesia cities of Jakarta and Palembang and closed on Sunday. Gaining a total of 62 medals (including 20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals) Iran finished the Asiad with the 6th rank. China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Uzbekistan topped the medals table ranking.

