Iran water polo beats China to win bronze in Asian Games

The national Iranian water polo team took on China during the last day of the 18th edition of Asian Games, hosted by Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang, and won on penalty shout-outs 16-15.

This was Iran’s first presence in the Asian Games water polo contests after 12 years.

The last time that Iran water polo had won a medal in the Asian games was in the 17th edition of the competitions, which was held in the Iranian capital Tehran in 1974.

Collecting a total of 60 (19 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze) medals, Iran finished the Asian tournament in sixth place at the medals table, after China, Japan and South Korea, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

KI/ISNA97061004885