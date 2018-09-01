Iranian basketball players grab silver medal of Asian Games

Suffering from controversial judging of the referee, the Iran men's national basketball team conceded against China on Saturday at 2018 Asia Games.

In their second consecutive show at the final fixture of the Asian Games, the Iranian squad lost to the Chinese to let the rivals win the gold medal of the field for the eighth time. Their gold came at the expense of Iranian basketball players losing their chance to win gold at the Asian Games for the first time.

The Iranian sportsmen were defeated by the Chinese squad 72-84, while they had led the first two quarters 45-41, in a match played in Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.

This is the second consecutive silver medal for the Iranian basketball players.

