Iran, UNICEF sign joint work plan to serve children

Iran’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations UNICEF Iran Office signed a new joint work plan to serve all children in Iran.

This two-year work plan is focused on the following areas: 1. Establishing and supporting Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), 2. Improving road safety for children, 3. Supporting provincial governments to focus on children’s needs assessment and child-centred planning, 4. Emergency Preparedness planning and response for children in emergencies.

All activities defined under each area of this joint work plan are based on the 6th National Development Plan, UNICEF’s five year Country Programme Document 2017 – 2021 and finalized through a participatory approach with cooperation of technical experts from all relevant sectors within the Ministry of Interior and UNICEF office.The new work plan, was signed today in a ceremony by Mr Shojaei Kiasari, Vice Minister of Interior for International Affairs, and Dr Parks, UNICEF Representative in Iran at the Ministry of Interior.

KI/UNICEF