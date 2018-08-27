Iranian runner wins 17th gold medal at 2018 Asian Games

The 3000 meters steeplechase contest as part of 2018 Asian Games was held this afternoon.

Iranian sportman Hossein Keyhani crossed the finished line in 8 minutes and 22:79 seconds and gained the gold medal in Asian games.

He competed against Bahraini, Qatari, Chinese and Japanese runners today and improved the previous record of 8 minutes and 25:89 in Asian competitions which belonged to Tariq Muhammad Tahir from Bahrain.

This was the second time that Keyhani grabbed the gold medal in Asian competitions. He had previously clinched the gold medal in the 22nd edition of the Asian Athletics Championships which was held in India in July 2017.

With his gold medal, Iran has now collected 17 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals and stands in the 4th place at the 2018 Asian Games, which is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

