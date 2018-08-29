Iran claims title of women’s canoe polo: Asian Games

The Iranian team won Singapore 5-2 in a match held on Wednesday. In the third place play-off match, Chinese Taipei gained a 11-3 victory over Japan to win the bronze medal.

In men’s category, Iran settled for the fourth place after suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Chinese Taipei.

This was the first time that canoe polo was being played in the Asiad and it was a demonstration event. Accordingly, this year’s medals in this sport will not be counted in the final medal table of countries.

The 18th edition of Asian Games (also known as Asiad) officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang, going through September 2.

Iranian athletes have so far collected 17 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals in deferent sports and Iran ranks five in the medals table after China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

