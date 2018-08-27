Asian Games: Iran’s mixed team wins bronze in archery

The Iranian squad comprising of Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi, edged past Singapore’s team 155-152 and stood third in the final ranking. Chinese Taipei defeated South Korea 151-150 in a thrilling contest and snatched the gold medal of this category.

The Iranian team ranked 7th in the preliminary ranking round and secured berth to round of 16 where it overpowered Japan. In the semifinal match, Iran were defeated by Chinese Taipei 138-153.

The 18th editions of Asian Games officially started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will go through September 2.

