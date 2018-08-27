Behdad Salimi snatches gold, announces retirement: Asian Games

In men’s +105kg category, 2012 Olympics champion snatched the gold medal by lifting a total of 461 kg. Iran’s Saeid Alihosseini and Uzbekistan’s Rustam Djangabaev stood next with 456 and 455 kg respectively.

Salimi hoisted 208 in third attempt of snatch to top the ranking in this move. The world champion then conquered 237, 246 and 253 kg in clean and jerk to gain a total of 461 kg and reclaim his 2014 Incheon title.

“I put my all for this medal and God helped. Thanks God that I’m leaving [weightlifting career] with a gold medal. It’s been a long time that I was thinking about retirement since I had to provide more space for the youth,” said the 29-year-old champion after gaining the gold medal.

The other Iranian representative in this category, Alihosseini, lifted 208 in snatch and 248 in clean and jerk to win the silver medal.

Iran has earlier another gold in weightlifting by Sohrab Moradi who broke the world record in the event.

The 18th editions of Asian Games officially started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will go through September 2.

