Iranian women know rivals at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

The Iranian team has been drawn alongside the 2016 World champions Czech Republic, 2016 European runners-up Romania, Mongolia and the team ranked 2nd at the World Cup Qualifier which is yet to be determined.

Here is the complete draw in both men's and women's events as announced by FIBA

The 6th edition of FIBA 3x3 World Cup will take place in Amsterdam from June 18 to 23, 2019.

The Iranian team stood 14th in the 2018 edition of games in the Philippines where they experienced their first participation in the world-class tournament. Italy, Russia, and France ranked first to third in that edition.

MAH/IRN83214854