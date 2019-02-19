  1. Sports
19 February 2019 - 13:05

Iranian women know rivals at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

Iranian women know rivals at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian women’s team learned its fate at 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup which will be held in the Netherlands.

The Iranian team has been drawn alongside the 2016 World champions Czech Republic, 2016 European runners-up Romania, Mongolia and the team ranked 2nd at the World Cup Qualifier which is yet to be determined.

Here is the complete draw in both men's and women's events as announced by FIBA

The 6th edition of FIBA 3x3 World Cup will take place in Amsterdam from June 18 to 23, 2019.

The Iranian team stood 14th in the 2018 edition of games in the Philippines where they experienced their first participation in the world-class tournament. Italy, Russia, and France ranked first to third in that edition.

MAH/IRN83214854

News Code 142697

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News