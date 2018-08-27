  1. Sports
27 August 2018 - 12:21

Iran’s basketball routs Japan, advances to semifinals

Iran’s basketball routs Japan, advances to semifinals

JAKARTA, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national basketball team trounced Japan 93-67 in the quarterfinals of 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia and advanced to the semifinals.

The Iranian squad defeated rival team from Japan with 25-14, 21-17, 25-19 and 26-13 in the four quarters of the quarterfinal rounds held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday.

The victory qualified Iran for the semifinal match against South Korea on Thursday. The Korean squad won the game against the Philippines 91-82 on Monday.

Last year’s final fixture of the Asian Games basketball contest was held between Iran and South Korea, which ended with Iran conceding defeat and settling for the runner-up title.  

The 18th edition of Asian Games officially started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2. Iran is currently ranked 5th in the medals table, after China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

MS/4386021

News Code 137162
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News