Cmdr. urges government to use Basij capacities to solve problems

The Commander of Iran's Basij Resistance Force Gholamhossein Gheybparvar urged the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his administration to use the capacities of Basij to solve the problems of the nation.

The commander made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony dedicated to commemorate the martyrs from Alborz Province, in the capital city of the Province; Karaj.

He hailed the youth who lost their lives in the course of the 8 year war imposed by Saddam against Iran between 1980 and 1988 ad then added, “The enemies imposed the Sacred War on us one day and today they are imposing an economic war against us.”

He then addressed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and reassured the government that Rouhani administration is not alone in the economic war waged against Iran.

“It is more than a year that I have announced from behind many lecterns and issued many letters that Basij is ready to help the government but I have received no response from Mr. President,” he highlighted.

He underlined the difference between Basij and other organizations saying that Basij is a revolutionary organization with precise and jihadi functionality. “This capacity can be tapped by the government and I announce it honestly that this huge and rare capacity is in the hand of the government to counter the problems of the country,” reiterated the commander.

“Those who hoard are like ISIL terrorists who are ruthlessly hurting their compatriots,” he touched upon the recent economic problems in Iran which motivated some to hoard the foreign made imported objects.

He threatened that Bsij will not abandon the fight against economic disruptors including the hoarders.

