Commander says Basij ready to counter anti-Iran economic war

“In the current situation that an economic war has been waged against our nation, I believe that we also have take on a wartime formation in the economic sector. It is inconsistent with enemies’ economic war to behave as if everything was normal and the enemies are controling this situation,” said the Commander of Iran's Basij Resistance Force Gholamhossein Gheybparvar.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of a scientific festival at Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, while answering the questions posed by the media.

Referring to the letter of the Basij organization to the Judiciary branch, he added that the organization has started its program since two weeks ago to establish tranquility in the country.

“During this period I have repeatedly announced that we are ready to cooperate with the relevant organizations,” he added.

The recent letter of the judiciary chief to the Iranian Leader and the reply issued by the Leader, Gheybparvar said, increased our incentive. He recounted that he has composed a letter addressing the judiciary chief and a new statement has also been issued.

“To support my argument with examples I can refer to the great number of warehouses that have been found by the help of Basij forces in the country in the past 10 to 14 days ago. We had already warned those who have been hoarding the merchandises that are people's necessities,” he added.

After US President Trump announced in early May that he will reinstate anti-Iran sanctions, in a move contradictory to the Iran deal of 2015, Iran’s economy was hit by devaluation of the national currency and lack of supply of imported goods by the hoarders.

