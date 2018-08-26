International food industry, relevant machinery exhibition opens in NE Iran

The 19th edition of Food Industry and Relevant Machinery Exhibition opened in Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday.

The fair is hosted in an area of 3,700 square meters with 117 companies and manufacturers from Iran, South Korea and Pakistan showcasing the latest of their achievements in 90 pavilions.

Machinery for baking cake and bread, packaging containers, can making machinery, water treatment equipment, steel blades, ice-cream makers, cooling and heating devices, dried nuts, rice, herbal extracts and drinks, oil, tea and saffron are the items staged in the fair for the visitors, said Alireza Houshangnejad, the CEO of Mashhad International Exhibitions.

He added that some seminars and workshops on areas like printing on food packaging, safety for storing food products, assessing customers’ behavior in food market, packaging methods in food industries and the role of sight in developing brands.

The three day event will be open to the public till Tuesday. The visitors can tour the exhibition between 4:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

