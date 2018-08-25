27th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

Known as the world’s biggest handmade carpet exhibition in terms of quality, quantity and production, the international Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition will run through 31 Aug. 2018 at Tehran Permanent Fair Ground, with participation of over 670 producers, export companies and manufacturing units across the country.

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the event.

The exhibition is a professional showcase in demonstrating and providing handmade carpets. Iran National Carpet Center, as the sponsor and organizer of this important event, provides special facilities and options for foreign businessmen who are active in handmade carpet sector.

A number of business and trade delegations from various countries are expected to visit the exhibition and hold trade talks with Iranian producers and exporters of handwoven carpets.

Last year trade visitors from South Africa, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, India, Germany, Denmark, Serbia, Romania, Uruguay, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, UAE, China, Kuwait and Sweden among other countries took part in the exhibition.

The event attracts as many as 4,000 visitors each year.

According to statistics, Iran exports 45 percent of its hand-woven carpets to Asia, 43 percent to Europe and the rest to other continents. The Persian carpet has found several new clients for its carpet that include South Africa, Russia, Brazil, China and Indonesia.

