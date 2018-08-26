‘Americans are more focused on psychological warfare against Iran’

Zarif made the remarks in an interview with Reza Rashidpour, at Hala Khorshid TV program, on Sunday morning.

“Americans are accustomed to remaining in a deal in favor of their interests, however regarding JCPOA, they said they could not meet their own interests; our distrust of the US remains untouched and is not the matter of before and after the JCPOA,” he underlined.

Iran is a different country compared to other countries in the region; they are dependent on others to secure their country, however, Iran guarantees its security relying on its nation; Today, Americans have made the greatest efforts to impose a psychological warfare and are trying to change the situation, he added.

Zarif underlined that in the field of international relations, we do not have a police officer who may fine anyone who is violating the rules; the United States possess the necessary tools at the UN and the Security Council to exert pressure against others, but today, US is left alone among its allies. The international reality is that the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Zionist regime violate all the rules, and this means a pressure mechanism by which a country like the United States stands against its closest allies, including Canada, which we hold no relationship with.

There are only two or three regimes in US front. Unity of the countries will put pressure against the US; today Americans are isolated, he said, adding “Europeans have taken measures to protect JCPOA and enable small and medium-sized enterprises, among which is providing 18 million euros ($21 million) in aid to help develop cooperation between Iran and Europe.”

The European Union agreed 18 million euros ($20.6 mln) in aid for Iran on Thursday, including for the private sector, to help offset the impact of US sanctions and salvage a 2015 deal.

Underlining that the task of foreign policy is to prevent a global consensus against Iran, Zarif said when President Rouhani took office, the whole world was calling Iran “a security threat”. Today, there is no such global consensus against the country, however, Americans are bullying and are pushing for their policies.

