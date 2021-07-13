Tehran confirms talks with US over prisoner exchange

While speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, the Iranian Government Spokesman spoke about Washington's claims over releasing all Iranian prisoners in this country and other countries.

Negotiations are underway in this regard, and more information will be released after achieving results, Ali Rabiei said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly reiterated its readiness to exchange all political prisoners in return for the release of all Iranians imprisoned at the behest of the United States across the world, he said.

During the Trump administration, it was the Iranian side who announced its readiness to hold negotiations in this regard but the Trump administration refused to come to the negotiating table, insisting on taking the Iranians hostage, Rabiei added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had proposed the exchange of all Iranian and American prisoners, and the Biden administration has been considering this issue since taking power, he also noted.

On MKO meeting

Elsewhere, he referred to the attendance of Americans in the virtual meeting of MKO terrorists who have killed thousands of Iranians, he said, "This is an opportunity to identify hypocritical politicians, especially Americans who only interested in their own interests and do not consider the interests of their own country."

On JCPOA revival

Today, once again, Iran is on the verge of reviving JCPOA, he also said.

Even after the insane withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA, Iran's firm belief in dialogue and constructive interaction thwarted plots of enemies who were after Iran's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, he stressed.

On Afghan situation

Answering a question about the latest developments in Afghanistan, Iran's eastern neighbor, Rabiei said that necessary measures have been taken to take care of borders.

Some of the Afghan forces, who took refuge in Iran, have been returned to the country under observance of the central government of Afghanistan.

Saying that currently, Abu Nasr Farahi and Islam-Qala customs in Iran and Afghanistan border are under the control of the Taliban group, Rabiei said that but Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan is open for resuming trade between two countries.

RHM/FNA14000422000315