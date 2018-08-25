EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini explained “this new package will widen economic and sectoral relations in areas that are of direct benefit to our citizens.”

There is, however, the question what purpose this so-called “support aid” serves. At a time when the EU, and the European troika (Germany, the UK, and France) in particular, have adopted a targeted delay in offering the final European-proposed package to Iran, what does their propaganda on this recent move indicate?

The noteworthy point is that Mogherini has talked of the EU’s commitment to cooperate with Iran! Has the EU’s foreign policy chief forgotten about the bloc’s last year accompanying the Trump administration for changing the JCPOA? Everybody remembers that European officials right up to Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA were unanimous with the US in agreement with the US president’s unjust and illegal conditions for “changing the JCPOA”.

After the US left the JCPOA also, European officials, instead of taking practical measures to preserve the nuclear deal, they used it as a tool to cover their clandestine deals with Washington. The targeted delay in the EU’s delivering a proposed package for the JCPOA can also be looked at through this lens.

Now once again, in a humiliating move, European officials have refrained from performing their least duties in preserving the JCPOA by allocating a very small sum to our country as a show of their commitment to Iran. No doubt the Iranian nation has no need to such money from the Europeans.

During the talks between Iran and the members of the 5+1, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif famously told Mogherini “Never threaten an Iranian.”

Maybe now it is the time to once more remind Europeans of their repeated lack of commitment and tell them: Never humiliate an Iranian!

