Japan museums to exhibit Iranian illustrations

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Five art museums in Japan will exhibit illustrations of Iranian artists.

According to the website of Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, some Iranian illustrations which had been accepted in Biennial of Illustration Bratislava 2017, will be exhibited in Japan’s art museums.

‘I was a deer’ illustrated by Narges Mohamadi which won the Golden Apple award of the festival will be among the exhibited works.

‘Zahhak’ illustrated by Farshid Shafi’i is another chosen illustration for this exhibition.

The aim of this exhibition is to introduce various country’s art of illustration to Japanese illustrators and will be held for 6 to 8 weeks.

