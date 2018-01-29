4th Intl. Cartoon, Digital Media Contest to be held in Tabriz

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The 4th International Cartoon, Digital Media Contest will be held in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, on May 2018.

The event will focus on Internet, social network, digital games, mobile, computer, digital life, data sharing, online kids, and privacy policy.

The contest is open to all artists worldwide, cartoonists, caricaturists, painters, illustrators, etc., and the deadline for entries is 9 April 2018.

The awards for the winners of the event will be as follows:

$ FIRST PRIZE: Golden statuette+ Dyploma+1000

$ SECOND PRIZE: Silver statuette+ Dyploma+700

$ THIRD PRIZE: Bronze statuette+ Dyploma+500

5 HONORABLE PRIZES: Dyploma+ 100$

