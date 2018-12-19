Iran U-23 beats Syria in friendly match

Mohammad Reza Azadi opened the deadlock in the 25th minutes with a perfect header. The two sides didn’t create serious opportunities during the rest of the game till the 89th minute when Iranian young talent Mehdi Ghaedi found the back of the net with a superb shot from the inside the box.

The two teams have started their training camp in the southern Iranian Island from Monday to prepare for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification which also serves as the first stage of the AFC qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Iranian team, which is called ‘Team Omid’ [hope] in the country, is in Group C of the qualification round along with Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Yemen. All matches of this group will be held from March 22 to 26, 2019, in Iran.

44 team in 11 groups compete in the qualification round. The first team of each group will take berth to the AFC U-23 Championship which will be held in January 2020 in Thailand.

