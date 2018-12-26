Iran U-23 held by Jordan in friendly

Held at a stadium in Irbid, Jordan, the first goal was scored by Hadi al Hourani for the host in the 7th minutes. 30 minutes later, Iranian striker Vahid Namdari equalized the game for Iran.

The Iranian team is preparing for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification which also serves as the first stage of the AFC qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Iranian team, which is called ‘Team Omid’ [hope] in the country, is in Group C of the qualification round along with Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Yemen. All matches of this group will be held from March 22 to 26, 2019, in Iran.

44 team in 11 groups compete in the qualification round. The first team of each group will take berth to the AFC U-23 Championship which will be held in January 2020 in Thailand.

