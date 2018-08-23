Iranian women rowers gain 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asiad

In Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls, the team of Iran, comprised of Maryam Karimi, Mahsa Javar, Nazanin Rahmani, and Maryam Omidi, finished runner-up with the time of 7:04.38 and gained the silver medal. Vietnam snatched the gold with the time of 7:01.11 and South Korea finished third with the time of 7:06.22.

In Women’s Double Sculls, the Iranian team comprised of Maryam Karimi and Parisa Ahmadi finished third by with a time record of 7:35.45, settling for the bronze medal. Vietnam won the gold medal and silver went to South Korea with times of 7:33:55 and 7:34.73, respectively.

The 2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2.

Gaining a total of 24 medals, including 9 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze, Iran currently stands at 4th place in the medals table after China, Japan and South Korea.

