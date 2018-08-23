  1. Sports
23 August 2018 - 13:51

Iranian women rowers gain 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asiad

Iranian women rowers gain 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asiad

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Women rowers of Iran pocketed one silver and one bronze on the sixth day of 2018 Asian Games.

In Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls, the team of Iran, comprised of Maryam Karimi, Mahsa Javar, Nazanin Rahmani, and Maryam Omidi, finished runner-up with the time of 7:04.38 and gained the silver medal. Vietnam snatched the gold with the time of 7:01.11 and South Korea finished third with the time of 7:06.22.

In Women’s Double Sculls, the Iranian team comprised of Maryam Karimi and Parisa Ahmadi finished third by with a time record of 7:35.45, settling for the bronze medal. Vietnam won the gold medal and silver went to South Korea with times of 7:33:55 and 7:34.73, respectively.

The 2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2.

Gaining a total of 24 medals, including 9 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze, Iran currently stands at 4th place in the medals table after China, Japan and South Korea.

MAH/4382224/4382210

News Code 137027

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News