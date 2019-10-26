Iran wins four medals in 2019 Asian Rowing C’ships

In men’s single sculls, Bahman Nassiri of Iran snatched the gold while Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and South Korea’s Park Hyun-su ranked next.

The other gold was earned by Nazanin Malaei in women’s lightweight single sculls. Ji Yoo-jin from the host country and Japan’s Ayami Oishi brought home silver and bronze medals of this category respectively.

Also, Hanieh Khosrand and Nazanin Rahmani in women’s double sculls and Zeinab Norouzi and Kimia Zareei in women’s lightweight double sculls bagged two bronze medals for Iran.

The 19th edition of Asian Rowing Championships opened in South Korea’s Chungju on October 23 and will wrap up on October 27.

Iran currently stands third in the medals table while China (five golds) and Uzbekistan (two golds, one silver) lead the standing.

