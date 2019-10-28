Iran ranks 3rd in 2019 Asian Rowing C’ships

On the last day of competitions in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships in South Korea, Iranian athletes collected 3 more bronze medals for Iran.

Aghel Habibian won a bronze medal in men’s lightweight single sculls.

The other bronze medals were obtained by Siavash Saeidi, Milad Allahverdian, Amir Hossein Mahmoudpour and Bahman Nassiri in men’s Quadruple sculls.

In women’s lightweight quadruple sculls, Shakiba Voghoufi, Zeinab Norouzi, Kimia Zareei, and Maryam Omidi Parsa eacg received a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Iranian representative ranked third and won the bronze medal at the Para-rowing section of the event.

Two gold medals were earned by Bahman Nassiri who snatched the gold in men’s single sculls and Nazanin Malaei in women’s lightweight single sculls on the previous days of competitions, while Hanieh Khosrand and Nazanin Rahmani in women’s double sculls and Zeinab Norouzi and Kimia Zareei in women’s lightweight double sculls bagged two bronze medals for Iran.

Iran stood third in the medals table (2 golds, 5 bronzes) while China (8 golds) and Uzbekistan (3 golds, 3 silver) ranked first and second.

The 19th edition of the Asian Rowing Championships was held on 23-27 October in Tangeum Lake International Rowing Regatta, Chungju, South Korea.

