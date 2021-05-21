Iranian rower advances to final of Olympic qualifiers

The 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint Global Olympic Qualifier is underway in Barnaul between May 20 - 21, 2021 with the participation of 60 teams, including the Iranian canoe single team.

From Iran in the 1000m Canoe Single competition, Mohammad Nabi Rezaei is participating in the competitions as part of the national Iranian rowing team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics games.

Rezaei came second in the preliminary stage to advance to the semi-final stage, and then came top in the semi-final to advance to the final on Thursday.

Teams from Venezuela, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Latvia, the United States, Thailand, and the US competed against the Iranian team in the single canoe competition in the semi-finals.

The final competition will be held later today and if Rezaei wins, he will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to Rezaei, another Iranian rower Ali Aghamirzaei gained the Olympic ticket in the men's 1000m kayak single division, and the Iranian rowing team also won a ticket, but it is not announced yet who will represent Iran.

