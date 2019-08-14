  1. Sports
Iranian female referee to officiate at AFC U-19 Women's C'ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Iranian female football referee Mahsa Qorbani will officiate at the 2019 AFC U-19 Women's Championship, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

The tournament will be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9, with a total of eight teams competing.

According to the AFC report, Qorbani will be one of the referees to officiate the games.

The top three teams of the tournament qualify for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Nigeria as the AFC representatives.
Qorbani has so far judged several international matches. The 30-year-old Iranian began her career as a referee at the age of 20. Her name has been on the Asian Football Confederation’s list of elite referees due to her good performance.
She passed a refereeing course held by the AFC in 2016 and after that the confederation introduced her as an international referee in 2017. Her portfolio includes refereeing the AFC Cup qualifiers and the Asian Youth Games.

