Iran’s Erfan Ahangarian wins gold after winning heart in Wushu

Iran’s Wushu athlete Erfan Ahangarian defeated his Chinese opponent 2-1 at the final showdown of Wushu men’s Sanda 60kg event of 2018 Asian Games currently underway in Indonesia. Ahangarian’s medal was Iran’s first gold in the Wushu competitions of the 2018 Asian Games, and the eight gold medal so far collected by Iranian athletes participating in the international tournament.

His gold came as the Iranian athlete showed great sportsmanship during his semi-final bout against the Indian opponent Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh on Wednesday, when he picked up the badly injured Surya and took him to the sideline of the mat after the match instead of celebrating his win.

Ahangarian had defeated opponents from Thailand, Yemen, South Korea and India before facing off the Chinese athlete in the final bout.

The 2018 Asian Games kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2. Iran is participating in the event with 378 athletes.

