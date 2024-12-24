Gaza Health Min. calls for intl. help to protect hospitals

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that Israel has besieged and been “directly” targeting three major hospitals in the area, namely the Indonesian Hospital, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and al-Awda Hospital over the past hours.

The Israeli army is “forcing the wounded and patients to evacuate the Indonesian Hospital”, it added, according to PressTV.

It stressed that the Israeli “bombing is targeting all the departments of the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings around the clock without stopping.”

“Shrapnel is scattered inside the hospital yard, causing terrifying sounds and serious damage,” the statement added.

“We appeal to all international and UN institutions and concerned parties to urgently intervene to protect the health system in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry pointed out.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to the occupying entity’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,338 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured another 107,764 individuals, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

The Israeli military has systematically blocked the entry of lifesaving food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and tents into the besieged Palestinian territory since October 2023.

The territory's critical infrastructure such as water networks, sanitation facilities, and bread mills has all been razed to the ground.

