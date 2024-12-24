Lebanon sues 'Israel' for damages to agricultural fields

He also announced plans to submit a new complaint once the final field survey is completed, with samples collected by Lebanese organizations, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Lebanese University, and certified laboratories, Al Mayadeen TV Network English-Language reported.

This survey aims to determine the extent of damage and pollution caused by the Israeli military's use of white phosphorus in southern Lebanon, which has led to the desertification of affected fields, Hajj Hassan explained.

The minister indicated that "Israel" has employed white phosphorus and cluster bombs since the first day of its aggression against Lebanon—acts considered crimes under international law.

He confirmed that the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture has established a mechanism for assessing Israeli strikes and gathering information from farmers.

The surveys have so far covered over 40,000 farmers, and field data is currently being collected by 400 staff members and technical personnel from the Ministry, Hajj Hassan highlighted.

The plan aims to compile all relevant data, estimate damages, and provide precise figures for losses resulting from direct and indirect Israeli attacks on the agricultural sector, including plant, forestry, and livestock components, as well as agricultural infrastructure, the minister noted.

