Car bomb explosion reported in Syria’s Manbij

A car bomb exploded in the city of Manbij in the eastern suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo which is under the control of terrorists known as the "National Army" affiliated with Turkey.

The cause of the blast, number of possible casualties, injuries and the possible financial losses were not clear, the Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported.

Turkish army's attacks on areas controlled by the US-backed forces known as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and eastern Syria still continue, the report added.

The media sources reported on Tuesday that the Turkish army carried out several drone attacks against SDF positions at the intersection of the village of Sarrin, located south of city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani).

The local media in Syria reported on Monday fierce clashes between the US-backed SDF and Turkish-backed around Tishrin Dam in Aleppo Governorate.

The council's Media Center controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces released a statement detailing the operation, stressing the strategic importance of the area and the steps taken to secure it following the attack, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the statement, the council’s forces managed to regain control over several positions that had been utilized by the Turkish-backed groups during the assault. In addition, a military vehicle belonging to the Turkish-backed factions was destroyed on the western bank of the Euphrates River.

The council reported conducting extensive sweeping operations in the vicinity to ensure the safety and stability of the area.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in northern Syria, where Turkish-backed groups frequently clash with the SDF and their affiliates.

