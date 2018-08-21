  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates leaders of Muslim states on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent separate messages to heads of Islamic countries to offer them congratulations on Eid al-Adha.

President Hassan Rouhani wrote in his messages, “with great happiness, I sincerely felicitate Eid al-Adha, the festival of excellence of the most beautiful manifestations of being servants to the Unique Creator."

“I hope all Muslims can follow the path of approaching God with pride and follow the high characteristics of prophets to combat violence and extremism,” he wrote.

At the end of his message, President Rouhani wished authorities and people of Islamic countries happiness, health, success, prosperity, equality, brotherhood, pride and excellence.

