Iran’s Parl. Speaker congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

In his message to his counterparts in the Islamic counterparts, Ali Larijani said that Hajj provides a good opportunity for more unity and solidarity among all Muslims.

Larijani further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to strengthen unity, brotherhood and cooperation among the Islamic countries since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He also expressed the Iranian Parliament’s readiness to strengthen cooperation among Islamic countries, wishing the speakers of the Islamic countries parliaments a happy Eid al-Adha and well-being.

