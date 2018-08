“In trying times—and as some may try to divide us—the Muslim world comes together to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. Wishing fellow Muslims everywhere a very Happy Eid,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, which coincides with the final rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The annual Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during a Muslim's lifetime.

