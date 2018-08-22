US dream of negotiations with Iran never comes true

“The United States must know if it causes the Iranian nation the slightest harm, the nation will humiliate it,” Ayatollah Khatami said at Eid al-Adha prayers in Tehran on Wednesday morning in a warning to the Americans that there will be a heavy price for initiating any war against Iran.

Ayatollah Khatami also warned that the war will get involved the Americans’ allies in the region, meaning the Zionist regime as well.

He said that during the imposed war on Iran by Saddam's regime of Iraq, the Americans wanted to negotiate with Iran but their dream never came true.

Calling the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal as ‘inhuman’, the Eid al-Adha prayers Imam said that America’s dream of negotiations with Iran will never come true.

He condemned the Americans’ policy of proposing negotiations while remaining disloyal to their commitments, adding that Iran will never accept illogical US demands.

Elsewhere in his address, the senior cleric called on the judiciary and the government to continue serious fight against corruption, while dismissing the claims that there is ‘systemic corruption’ in Iran.

He described the claims that say there is widespread corruption in the Iranian government as a psychological warfare waged by the enemies and their affiliated media.

